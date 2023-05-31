Chicago Taylor Swift Concert Guide: How to pick up your Swiftie from Soldier Field

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Taylor Swift's three-night Eras tour is heading to Solider Field this weekend and if you are starting to stress about transportation, "Shake It Off."

We have you covered.

City officials recommend utilizing public transportation to avoid heavy traffic. If you decide to drive, here are some tips.

Swiftie Drop-Off

Guests with tickets can be dropped off at the 18th Drive turnaround, just west of the Lake Shore Drive 18th Drive Exit ramp.

Soldier Field officials say you can also drop off your Swiftie at Columbus Drive and Michigan Avenue for a little more of a walk.

Swiftie Pick-Up

After the show, concertgoers can be picked up on Columbus Drive, between Roosevelt Road and Balbo Drive. Important: Vehicles may only enter this area on Columbus Drive at Balbo Drive, or farther north, beginning at 10:30 p.m.

Public Transportation

The CTA has added additional No.130 & No.146 buses. There is also additional CTA Red Line train service to and from Soldier Field for the weekend.

Limited Divvy bicycles are available at the Divvy stand on the North end of the stadium. Bike parking will be available surrounding the stadium.

Parking Lots

Soldier Field parking lots are sold out.

McCormick Place Lot B, Millennium and South Grant Park parking garages will be open ahead of the concert.

Millennium Park Garage will operate a shuttle service to and from the stadium at Lower Randolph Street. You can take the elevator to level 2.5 and pick-up at Metra 18th stairs from 4 p.m. to 1 a.m.

No shuttle service is available from Grant Park South, Grant Park North, or Millennium Lakeside Garages.