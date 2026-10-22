Watch CBS News
Local News

Chicago taxi fuel surcharge in effect as average gas price remains over $5

By
Sara Tenenbaum
Sara Tenenbaum
Senior Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Sara Tenenbaum is the Senior Digital Producer for CBS News Chicago, overseeing editorial operations and social media, and covering breaking, local and community news.
Read Full Bio
Sara Tenenbaum

/ CBS Chicago

Add CBS News on Google

Chicago taxi drivers can now charge a fuel surcharge, as the cost of regular gasoline has been and remains above $5 per gallon.

The city announced the surcharge was in effect as of Wednesday. Authorized by the Chicago Department of Business Affairs and Consumer Protection, it goes into effect only if both the "current average" and "month ago average" regular gasoline price from AAA for the Chicago area hits $5 or more per gallon, the city said.

Taxi drivers must post a printed notice of the surcharge in their cars, in clear view for passengers, next to the taxi fare rates information sheet, the city said.

The surcharge is $1 for fares $20 or less; $2 for fares $20.01 to $40; and $3 for fares $40.01 or more. The surcharge applies to fares before taxes, tolls or extra fees are applied.

When gas rates drop, the surcharge will end. Chicago last saw the taxi fuel surcharge in effect from June 1 through June 23.

In:

© 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue