Chicago taxi fuel surcharge in effect as average gas price remains over $5

Chicago taxi drivers can now charge a fuel surcharge, as the cost of regular gasoline has been and remains above $5 per gallon.

The city announced the surcharge was in effect as of Wednesday. Authorized by the Chicago Department of Business Affairs and Consumer Protection, it goes into effect only if both the "current average" and "month ago average" regular gasoline price from AAA for the Chicago area hits $5 or more per gallon, the city said.

Taxi drivers must post a printed notice of the surcharge in their cars, in clear view for passengers, next to the taxi fare rates information sheet, the city said.

The surcharge is $1 for fares $20 or less; $2 for fares $20.01 to $40; and $3 for fares $40.01 or more. The surcharge applies to fares before taxes, tolls or extra fees are applied.

When gas rates drop, the surcharge will end. Chicago last saw the taxi fuel surcharge in effect from June 1 through June 23.