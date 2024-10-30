Owner of popular Chicago taco shop brutally assaulted in his restaurant

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A taco Tuesday attack and attempted robbery at a popular Pilsen restaurant left the owner with scratches on his face and the ordeal was caught on video by customers.

Along 18th Street in Pilsen, the grill was hot, and customers lined up to get some tacos at Quesabirria Jalisco.

"It's a tender beef with the delicious cheese fried to a crisp," said owner Ventura Orozco, who was taking orders.

His sunglasses covered up scars and bruises from an ugly fight when a man tried to rob the taco shop during Tuesday's rush.

"I come this way, and when I get here, and this man is standing here," Orozco said. "All I heard is, 'Where is the money?'"

Orozco was face to face with a robber who managed to sneak into the back office demanding cash.

"I'm from the South Side of Chicago," he said. "My first instinct was just, boom! I got him and wrapped him up. We wrestled and we came out here and all the customers are there. We're wrestling here and I got him in a headlock right here. He even broke our [stove] right here and I'm holding him and holding him. I look up and all my customers, everybody is frozen with their phones in their hands."

Other people recorded the attack.

"Not one person thought of coming and helping me with this guy," Orozco said. "Everybody just frozen."

Reporter: "So what did it do for you to see your customers just standing there recording? What does that say about society?"

Orozco: "Man, it all about what you catch on film. It seems everybody wants to have that viral video."

The man managed to break free from Orozco's hold and ran out the front door.

"I don't even know if he had a gun, a knife or anything," he said. "I just went into survival mode."

Orozco posted online about the attack and explained why the dining room was closed on Tuesday night.

Regulars returned to let the taco shop know they do care.

"It kind of make you mad, but at the same time, I'm here the next day," said customer Reggie Jones.

As Chicago police look for Orozco's attacker, the owner said he would like to help the man who targeted him.

"Let him come back," he said. "I'll give him a 12-pack of quesabirrias and let him know you made a mistake."