Chicago public swimming pools will open on June 19, stay open through Labor Day

The Chicago Park District announced the city's outdoor public swimming pools will open on June 19 and stay open through Labor Day.

The park district said it's extending outdoor pool season by a week this year after the success of last year's seven-day outdoor pool schedule.

Outdoor pools will be open seven days a week for eight hours a day, the park district said.

The district said it trained more than 700 lifeguards to monitor the city's indoor and outdoor pools and beaches this summer.

The park district said pools will operate on adjusted holiday schedules on June 19, July 3 and July 4 in observance of Juneteenth and Independence Day.

Almost all of the city's 50 public pools will be open, with the exception of several pools undergoing repairs. Hamlin, Holstein and Tuley Park pools are currently undergoing maintenance and repairs, but the park district anticipates them reopening in July.

The park district also water playgrounds in McKinley, Austin-Lake and Avalon Park are being redesigned and rebuilt as part of an ongoing improvements project, and will be closed for the 2026 season.

Humboldt Beach will also open on June 19 and be open daily 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. through Labor Day. All Chicago beaches are open through Labor Day.

Click here to see a full list of summer pool schedules.