Watch CBS News
Local News

Chicago students receive scooters thanks to area high schoolers

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

Chicago students receive scooters thanks to area high schoolers
Chicago students receive scooters thanks to area high schoolers 00:40

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A scooter surprise had these kids jumping for joy in Chicago's Beverly neighborhood on Monday.

Kindergarteners, first graders, and second graders at Barnard Elementary School all received brand-new scooters.

The big surprise was revealed during a school presentation on kindness and giving.

The scooters were paid for by high schoolers across the Chicago area who donated $2.00 each to bring a smile to these kids' faces.

Barnard Elementary was chosen for the giveaway because of the school's recent educational success. 

CBS Chicago Team
cbs-2-logo-a.jpg

The CBS Chicago team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSChicago.com.

First published on September 25, 2023 / 6:37 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.