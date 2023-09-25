Chicago students receive scooters thanks to area high schoolers
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A scooter surprise had these kids jumping for joy in Chicago's Beverly neighborhood on Monday.
Kindergarteners, first graders, and second graders at Barnard Elementary School all received brand-new scooters.
The big surprise was revealed during a school presentation on kindness and giving.
The scooters were paid for by high schoolers across the Chicago area who donated $2.00 each to bring a smile to these kids' faces.
Barnard Elementary was chosen for the giveaway because of the school's recent educational success.
