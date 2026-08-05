Chicago State University Cougars ready for inaugural season in NCAA Division I football

Chicago State University's new football team is just a couple weeks away from the first game of the Cougars' inaugural season.

In December, the university announced history in the making. The school launched the only NCAA Division I football program in the city of Chicago. The Cougars will play in the Football Championship Subdivision, formerly known as Division 1-AA.

Wednesday marked another milestone in the program's journey at the team's first media day.

"I feel like we're trying to make history here. Like I said, the South Side of Chicago has been known as really, really different background, but we're trying to change that and give people to have an opportunity to have hope in something," said linebacker Armani Itote.

Sophomore running back Tre Hartwell, who is from Nashville, transferred from Western Michigan to play at Chicago State.

"I won a MAC championship at Western Michigan University and I'm trying to bring that winning culture here as well," he said.

Then you have players who are from the South Side and West Side of Chicago.

"I want to thank Coach [Bobby Rome II]for bringing the opportunity to my hometown and giving me a chance to play football at a collegiate level in the city I grew up in," said wide receiver Arshawn Powell.

"It's a blessing and a great opportunity. I'm just blessed to be able to have this opportunity here in the city," said wide receiver Kaymen Coleman.

Offensive line coach Arthur Ray Jr. said he grew up just down the street from Chicago State.

"I'm a Roseland baby. So, you know, this is special to me. I coached here. I played at Mount Carmel High School. I started my coaching career at De La Salle High School. Then I became the head coach at Curie. So, these are conversations that myself and coaches around the Chicagoland area have been having for years," he said.

They're hoping the city will have their back, even those who are skeptical.

"Of course, having faith in something you haven't seen, it's hard. So, we're not mad at anybody for being nay-sayers, but we're just ready for them to come on and be fans after that first game," said defensive coordinator Le'Marcus Gibson.

Chicago State University's first game is Aug. 29 against Roosevelt University, a Division II team, at SeatGeek Stadium.