Chicago sports journalist Fred Mitchell has died at 78, his family confirmed on Wednesday.

Mitchell was an award-winning Chicago Tribune sportswriter and columnist for more than four decades, dating back to 1974 when he became the newspaper's first Black sportswriter.

"During his distinguished career, he served as the lead beat writer covering the Chicago Bulls, Chicago Cubs and Chicago Bears, becoming the only journalist in the newspaper's history to hold all three assignments," a family spokesperson said.

Mitchell went on to write12 books and was inducted into multiple sports and journalism halls of fame.

After retiring from the Chicago Tribune, Mitchell served as a professor at Northwestern University and DePaul University.

A family spokesperson said Mitchell died after a three-year battle with leukemia. He is survived by his wife of 25 years and his 23-year-old son.

A public celebration will be announced at a later date. Services will be private.