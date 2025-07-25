17-year-old boy charged in murder of 18-year-old in Chicago's West Lawn

A 17-year-old was charged with the murder of an 18-year-old boy and the attempted murder of a 15-year-old boy in the West Lawn neighborhood Wednesday night.

Police said the 17-year-old was charged with one felony count of first-degree murder, a felony count of attempted first-degree murder, and a felony count of aggravated battery. He is expected in court on Friday for a detention hearing.

Police have not released the suspect's name because he is a juvenile.

Police said just after 11:30 p.m. in the 7200 block of South Avers Avenue, an 18-year-old man and a 15-year-old boy were walking on the sidewalk with a group when three people in the group turned on them, pulled out guns, and fired shots.

The 18-year-old victim was shot in the head and taken to Christ Hospital, where he died. He has not been identified. The 15-year-old boy was shot in the cheek and was taken to the same hospital in good condition.

The two victims are brothers, according to neighbors.

Police say two guns were recovered, and three people were taken into custody in the 6800 block of South Pulaski Road.