Surveillance video captures 2 overnight burglaries on Chicago's South Side

CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago police are investigating after multiple burglaries overnight on the city's South Side

The incidents started around 5 a.m. Thursday when police said a group of four people used a pickup truck, possibly a Dodge Ram, to break into the Express Beauty Supply in the 0-100 block of West 79th Street

Surveillance video from inside showed one of the burglars clearing the cash register. They also took store merchandise and went after an ATM. Police say they took off in that truck.

Later in the morning, surveillance video captured thieves in a similar-looking pickup truck stealing more than $10,000 worth of electronics from the DannysBuyback.Com Acceptance Center in the 400 block of East 103rd Street.

The owners said the group broke the glass on the door to get into the business and got away with everything from TV sets to PlayStations and video games. They also said it was the sixth time they've been hit in four months despite putting up metal posts and steel bars.

Police haven't confirmed if the incidents were related, but officers did recover the truck used in the electronics burglary in the 8500 block of South Laflin Street in Auburn Gresham. A broken ATM, which may be from another burglary, was also found.

As of Thursday, no one is in custody.