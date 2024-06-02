One hospitalized, three detained in Chicago shooting, SWAT standoff

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A SWAT team responded to a shooting that left one person injured in Chicago's South Shore neighborhood Sunday afternoon.

At 1:16 p.m. in the 2100 block of East 71st Street, a 31-year-old man was approached by at least one person who then shot him in the shoulder, according to the Chicago Police Department.

CPD officers heard the shooting and immediately responded as officers saw one suspect run into a nearby building.

SWAT responded to the area, and three people were taken in for questioning, police say.

The victim of the shooting, 31, was transported to the University of Chicago Hospital in good condition.

The investigation is ongoing.