Chicago officials celebrate Small Business Week with policies meant to help owners

Monday is the start of National Small Business Week, and Chicago officials highlighted local owners and the initiatives they're building to help them.

Small Business Week provides the opportunity to highlight the hard work and economic impact of small businesses. In Chicago local officials were at Laury Bride Bridal Shop in Bronzeville to promote their initiatives in help small businesses succeed.

The Cut The Tape initiative aims to help businesses receive approval faster, while the Build Better Together initiative looks to drive economic growth across the city.

Mayor Brandon Johnson said this week is a great time for the people of Chicago to visit the nearly 50,000 different small businesses licensed in the city.

National Small Business Week runs through Saturday.