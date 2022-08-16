Chicago Sky seek to repeat as WNBA champions as playoffs tip off Wednesday

CHICAGO (CBS) – The Chicago Sky will continue the journey to repeat as WNBA champions on Wednesday as the team will begin its next postseason run on Wednesday.

The Sky will host the seventh seed New York Liberty at Wintrust Arena.

As the second seed, the Sky are guaranteed homecourt advantage through at least the semifinal round.

The series will be a best of three so if the series goes to a Game 3, the Sky would have to travel to New York for what would be a winner-take-all event.

"I mean it is what it is," said Sky guard Kahleah Cooper. "I personally like single-elimination (games). I feel like it's the playoffs. You come to play, but ... it's two here (in Chicago) and one away. So I just think we take care of it here so we don't have to worry about it."

Guard Julie Allemand added, "It's not the same season. Like everybody told me every day, 'You got to be ready because you got to pay attention to everything. You got to be physical, because even the refs, they won't whistle the same.'"

The first two games are at Wintrust Arena Wednesday night at 7 p.m. and Saturday at 11 a.m.