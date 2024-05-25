2 men dead after being shot in head in Chicago Northwest Side alley
CHICAGO (CBS) — Two men are dead following a shooting on the city's Northwest Side Friday night.
The shooting happened just before 11:30 p.m. in the 4700 block of North Troy Street in the Albany Park neighborhood.
Chicago police said officers responded to the area for a shots fired call and found the two men, in their 20s, shot in the east alley.
Both victims were pronounced dead on the scene.
A witness told police they saw a black sedan leaving the area at a high rate of speed.
No one is in custody.
Area Five Detectives were investigating.