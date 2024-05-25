2 men dead after being shot in head in Chicago Northwest Side alley

2 men killed after being shot in head on Northwest Side

CHICAGO (CBS) — Two men are dead following a shooting on the city's Northwest Side Friday night.

The shooting happened just before 11:30 p.m. in the 4700 block of North Troy Street in the Albany Park neighborhood.

Chicago police said officers responded to the area for a shots fired call and found the two men, in their 20s, shot in the east alley.

Both victims were pronounced dead on the scene.

A witness told police they saw a black sedan leaving the area at a high rate of speed.

No one is in custody.

Area Five Detectives were investigating.