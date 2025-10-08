Watch CBS News
Chicago police say boy killed in Washington Park shooting, no one in custody

By
Sara Tenenbaum
Sara Tenenbaum
Senior Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Sara Tenenbaum is the Senior Digital Producer for CBS News Chicago covering breaking, local and community news in Chicago. She previously worked as a digital producer and senior digital producer for ABC7 Chicago.
Child killed in Washington Park shooting, Chicago police say
A boy was killed in a Chicago shooting on the city's South Side Wednesday morning, police said.

Chicago police said an unidentified male juvenile was found outside in the 6000 block of South Prairie Avenue in the city's Washington Park neighborhood just before 8 a.m. He had a gunshot wound to the chest and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Chicago police have not released any further information about the victim, including his exact age.

No one is currently in custody. An investigation by Area One detectives is ongoing.

This is a breaking news story. Check back with CBS News Chicago for updates. 

