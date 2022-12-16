Watch CBS News
Local News

Chicago shooting near Malcolm X College leaves man dead, woman hospitalized

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

Man killed, woman injured from shooting near Chicago's Malcolm X College
Man killed, woman injured from shooting near Chicago's Malcolm X College 00:19

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A shooting near Malcolm X College on Chicago's West Side Friday left a man dead and a woman in critical condition.

The two victims were in a car traveling in the 1900 block of West Jackson Boulevard shortly before 2 p.m., according to Chicago police.

The man, 36, was shot in the upper body and transported to Stroger Hospital where he died.

The woman, 29, was also shot and taken to Stroger Hospital where she was said to be in critical condition.

No one is in custody related to the shooting and detectives are investigating.

Malcolm X College is one of seven City Colleges of Chicago campuses.

CBS Chicago Team
wbbm-cbs2-chicago-logo.jpg

The CBS Chicago team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSChicago.com.

First published on December 16, 2022 / 3:21 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.