Woman killed, teen hurt by gunfire through window of Greater Grand Crossing home, Chicago police say

Chicago police said two people were struck by gunfire and one of them was killed while inside a home in the city's Greater Grand Crossing neighborhood overnight.

Police said at about 12:50 a.m., a 17-year-old boy and 37-year-old woman were in a home in the 7600 block of S. Eberhart Ave. when gunfire came in through a window and struck them both.

The teen was struck in the left hand and taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition. The woman was struck in the body multiple times and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Chicago police have not yet said whether they were intended targets. An investigation by Area Two Detectives is ongoing. No one is currently in custody.