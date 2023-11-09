Watch CBS News
Local News

Chicago police find man shot, critically hurt inside car across Englewood fire station

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

Chicago police find man shot, critically hurt across Englewood fire station
Chicago police find man shot, critically hurt across Englewood fire station 00:28

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A man was shot in his car and crashed across the street from a fire station in Englewood Wednesday night.

Chicago police said around 11:23 p.m., officers found the 31-year-old victim inside a white car unresponsive, in the 0-100 block of West 59th Street. 

At least three bullet holes in the back window. Detectives put out several evidence markers at the crime scene.

Paramedics rushed the victim to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition with gunshot wounds to the head and body.

No arrests were made.

Area 1 detectives are investigating. 

First published on November 9, 2023 / 7:50 AM CST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.