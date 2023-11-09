Chicago police find man shot, critically hurt inside car across Englewood fire station

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A man was shot in his car and crashed across the street from a fire station in Englewood Wednesday night.

Chicago police said around 11:23 p.m., officers found the 31-year-old victim inside a white car unresponsive, in the 0-100 block of West 59th Street.

At least three bullet holes in the back window. Detectives put out several evidence markers at the crime scene.

Paramedics rushed the victim to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition with gunshot wounds to the head and body.

No arrests were made.

Area 1 detectives are investigating.