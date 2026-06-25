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Teen hurt, woman arrested after shooting in Fuller Park, Chicago police say

By
Sara Tenenbaum
Sara Tenenbaum
Senior Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Sara Tenenbaum is the Senior Digital Producer for CBS News Chicago, overseeing editorial operations and social media, and covering breaking, local and community news.
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Sara Tenenbaum

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One person is in custody after a teenage girl was injured in a shooting in Chicago's Fuller Park neighborhood Thursday afternoon.

Chicago police said they responded to the 5100 block of S. Wentworth Avenue, near the Dan Ryan Expressway, at about 4:40 p.m. for a shooting.

CPD said a 24-year-old woman and a 16-year-old girl got into a physical fight, during which the woman pulled out a gun and opened fire.

The teen was taken to Comer Children's Hospital where her condition has stabilized, police said. The 24-year-old woman was taken into custody and a gun was recovered, police said.

An investigation by Area One detectives is ongoing. Charges against the woman have not yet been announced. 

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