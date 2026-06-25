Teen hurt, woman arrested after shooting in Fuller Park, Chicago police say

One person is in custody after a teenage girl was injured in a shooting in Chicago's Fuller Park neighborhood Thursday afternoon.

Chicago police said they responded to the 5100 block of S. Wentworth Avenue, near the Dan Ryan Expressway, at about 4:40 p.m. for a shooting.

CPD said a 24-year-old woman and a 16-year-old girl got into a physical fight, during which the woman pulled out a gun and opened fire.

The teen was taken to Comer Children's Hospital where her condition has stabilized, police said. The 24-year-old woman was taken into custody and a gun was recovered, police said.

An investigation by Area One detectives is ongoing. Charges against the woman have not yet been announced.