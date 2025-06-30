Name of newest Shedd Aquarium sea otter revealed

Chicago's Shedd Aquarium has revealed the name of its newest sea otter.

Ladies and gentlemen meet: Jade. Her new name honors Jade Cove, a popular diving spot just south of Monterey in California.

Formerly known as Otter 937, Jade came to the Shedd in May after the aquarium returned rescued otters Suri and Willow to the Aquarium of the Pacific in California.

Jade also made her public debut on exhibit at the Abbott Oceanarium. Staff at the Shedd said she is doing well in her new temporary home, and has met other rescued otters there including Luna and Watson.

The Shedd caretakers have described her as "inquisitive but also calm and confident." The staff hopes she may be able to be a surrogate mom for other rescued otters at some point in the future.