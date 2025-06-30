Watch CBS News
Local News

Name of newest Shedd Aquarium sea otter revealed

By
Sara Tenenbaum
Sara Tenenbaum
Senior Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Sara Tenenbaum is the Senior Digital Producer for CBS News Chicago covering breaking, local and community news in Chicago. She previously worked as a digital producer and senior digital producer for ABC7 Chicago.
Read Full Bio
Sara Tenenbaum

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

Chicago's Shedd Aquarium has revealed the name of its newest sea otter.

Ladies and gentlemen meet: Jade. Her new name honors Jade Cove, a popular diving spot just south of Monterey in California.

Formerly known as Otter 937, Jade came to the Shedd in May after the aquarium returned rescued otters Suri and Willow to the Aquarium of the Pacific in California.

Jade also made her public debut on exhibit at the Abbott Oceanarium. Staff at the Shedd said she is doing well in her new temporary home, and has met other rescued otters there including Luna and Watson.

The Shedd caretakers have described her as "inquisitive but also calm and confident." The staff hopes she may be able to be a surrogate mom for other rescued otters at some point in the future. 

Sara Tenenbaum

Sara Tenenbaum is the Senior Digital Producer for CBS News Chicago covering breaking, local and community news in Chicago. She previously worked as a digital producer and senior digital producer for ABC7 Chicago.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.