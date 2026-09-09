Chicago offering up to $15,000 in assistance for damage from severe storms in 2023 and 2024

Chicagoans who faced financial hardship after severe storm damage in 2023 and 2024 can now apply for up to $15,000 in assistance.

The Chicago Department of Family and Support Services has launched online applications for the $15 million Disaster Relief Assistance Program at chicago.gov/drap.

The fund is designed to support Chicago residents who suffered from documented financial hardship due to storms that hit between June 29 and July 2, 2023, on Sept. 17 and Sept 18, 2023; and July 13 through July 16, 2024.

Residents can get reimbursed for documented expenses like rent, mortgage payments, and utility bills.

"Chicagoans who have suffered from severe storms deserve the support and resources they need to recover," Mayor Brandon Johnson said in a statement. "For too many families, the financial impact does not end when the storm passes. This investment will provide direct relief to help residents with essential household costs and ensure that additional resources are reaching families still dealing with the impact of these storms."

The $15 million program is funded by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

While anyone in Chicago who experienced financial hardship due to those storms can apply for assistance if they meet income requirements, priority will be given to people living in areas hit hardest by the storms – in zip codes 60644, 60651, 60639, 60641, and 60624. The program also will give weighted consideration to renters and seniors age 60 and over.

To qualify, applicants' household income cannot exceed a maximum income limit depending on the size of the household, and anyone applying for assistance must provide documentation of financial hardship due to the storms.

For details on eligibility criteria, please visit chicago.gov/drap.