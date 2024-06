107 years young and still going strong!

107 years young and still going strong!

CHICAGO (CBS) — A birthday party for 107-year-old Francisca Morales took place Friday.

She was born in Puerto Rico and moved to Chicago 50 years ago.

CBS 2 photojournalist Jeff Renfroe takes us to the Hispanic Housing Development Corporation to meet the woman many know as "Paquita."