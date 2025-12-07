Chicago sees 5th snowiest start to winter since 1978

With the 4.8 inches of snow added from the last weekend snow maker at Chicago O'Hare, snow totals have climbed to a stunning 17.1 inches so far this snow season.

The 17.1" snowfall total as of Sunday is from the season of July 1 to Dec. 7.

This is the fifth snowiest start to winter since the beginning of the season. The last time we had nearly this much snowfall in this stretch was 1978.

Digging even deeper, from Nov. 29 to Dec. 7 at Chicago O'Hare, an impressive 15.4 inches of snow accumulated during those nine days. The last time Chicago saw the snowiest nine-day stretch was back in 2021, from Feb. 8 to 16.

The snowiest nine-day period ever recorded on record was back in 1967 with 29.9 inches of snow from Jan. 1 to Feb. 3.

To put this rough start to the cold season in perspective, last year's snow season, Chicago O'Hare experienced only 17.6 inches of snow for the entire season. So far this season, we have almost reached that.

In a typical season, the average annual snowfall for Chicago O'Hare is 38.4 inches. Looking at what we received so far in late 2025, that is almost half the average amount.

The snow season is measurable snow that occurs between fall and the following spring. Meteorological winter started on Dec. 1. Astronomical winter, which arrives on Dec. 21.

More accumulating snow is expected during the workweek across Chicagoland.