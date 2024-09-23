Chicago school placed on soft lockdown after adult community member is found dead

CHICAGO (CBS) -- An elementary school in the Bridgeport neighborhood was placed on lockdown Monday afternoon after an adult member of the educational community died in the school.

Carrie Cole, principal of Minnie Miñoso Academy, 3527 S. Wallace St., wrote in a letter to families that an "adult member of our school community" had died at the school Monday morning. CBS News Chicago has learned the person who died was a 49-year-old man and was found dead in a bathroom, but for privacy reasons, no further details were released on the man, whether he was a teacher or staff member, or the circumstances of his death.

The school was placed on a soft lockdown during the response to the situation, Cole wrote. The reason for this was not a danger, but so the students would not witness the medical crisis as the person died, according to the letter.

"I know that this loss may raise many emotions and questions for our school community, especially our students. We will be partnering closely with the CPS Crisis Management Unit to provide grief counseling and support to students and staff members," Cole wrote. "Our own clinicians will also be available for students who need ongoing services. Please do not hesitate to let us know if your child needs additional support."

The Chicago Public Schools declined to release further details.