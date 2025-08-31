Watch CBS News
Chicago school board approves $700K settlement for former Lincoln Park High School principal, asst. principal

By
Sara Tenenbaum
Sara Tenenbaum
Senior Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Sara Tenenbaum is the Senior Digital Producer for CBS News Chicago covering breaking, local and community news in Chicago. She previously worked as a digital producer and senior digital producer for ABC7 Chicago.
The former Lincoln Park High School principal and assistant principal who were abruptly fired in 2020 and placed on the "do not hire" list have reached a settlement with the Chicago Board of Education.

Principal John Thuet and Assistant Principal Michele Brumfield were accused of mishandling claims of sexual misconduct related to an unauthorized boys' varsity basketball team overnight trip to Detroit in late 2019.

Their firings in January 2020 sparked a student walkout to demand they be reinstated and complaints from parents about CPS' lack of transparency.

Nearly four years later, in December 2024, the Chicago Public Schools Inspector General ruled their case had been mishandled. The report was overwhelmingly critical of the Office of Student Protections and the school district.

In May, Thuet and Bromfield were removed from the CPS "do not hire" list, making them eligible to work for the district again.

Thursday the Chicago Board of Education approved a $700,000 settlement, with $350,000 to be paid to each of them, at their weekly meeting. 

