Chicago RV and Camping Show at Donald E. Stephens Convention Center kicks off today

By Mugo Odigwe

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The 54th annual Chicago RV and Camping show returns to Rosemont.

CBS 2'S Mugo Odigwe reported from one of the rooms at the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center with what guests can expect.

You can see so many RVs parked out here right now. The company behind these is called General RV Center with at least 80 RVs in this room.

And you don't just get to look at them from the outside.

No, you can walk in and check out what they have to offer.

We're talking living room space, dining, kitchen, television, a bedroom, and even a washer and dryer.

Here's the thing, you can come here today to check out an RV and buy or order one today. You just can't drive it out of the building.

And of course, there's an RV for every budget and every size. If you're looking for something small you can get that too.

"Never been a more affordable time to do it than now. And people are using these in so many different ways now than they ever used to before," said General RV sales manager Jeremy Miller. "There's a lot of people who work remotely. If you have Wi-Fi, you can work anywhere, why not be by the ocean or in your favorite town or wherever."

The show kicks off Thursday and runs through Sunday.

First published on February 16, 2023 / 9:14 AM

