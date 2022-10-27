Watch CBS News
Chicago robbery ends in $10,000 worth of liquor taken from River North store

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) – A thief was caught on camera using a crowbar to break the glass door of a River North liquor store and got away with a lot of product.

One suspect can be seen on video getting into the store and grabbing bottles off shelves, while an accomplice waited in a black BMW SUV outside.

Police said the suspects got away with $10,000 worth of high-end liquor.

The suspect left the store, got into the SUV and fled just as officers arrived on the scene.

As of Thursday night, the two suspects and their vehicle have not been found.

First published on October 27, 2022 / 5:14 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

