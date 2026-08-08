Group of up to 16 teens sought for robberies using fists and feet in Loop and South Loop, CPD says

Chicago police said they're looking for a group of up to 16 teenagers who are responsible for several robberies in the Loop and South Loop.

Chicago police said there have been four robberies since late July involving a group of 10-16 teen boys believed to be between 14 and 19 years old in the city's downtown areas.

In each incident, the group of teens approached their victims and hit them with their hands and feet, police said. In one incident, police said one of the teens hit a victim with an object, but didn't specify what the object was.

In each robbery, the teens took personal items from the victims by force. No weapons were reported.

The robbers happened on July 24 just before 8 p.m. in the 1100 block of S. Michigan Avenue; on July 26 at 11:30 p.m. in the 100 block of N. Michigan Avenue and between 1 a.m. and 1:16 a.m. in the 0-100 block of E. Roosevelt Road; and on Aug. 6 at 11:45 p.m. in the 100 block of E. Roosevelt Road.

Police did not have a detailed description of the suspects.

If you have any information about these robberies, contact Area Three Detectives at 312-744-8263.