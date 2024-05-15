Chicago Ride of Silence honors bicyclists who were struck, killed by vehicles in Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Fallen bicyclists were honored Wednesday evening in a 10-mile Ride of Silence throughout Chicago.

The annual ride includes stops for silent reflection at sites where bikers were killed by drivers over the past several years.

The event was intended to call attention to the right of bicyclists to use the road, and the urgent need for infrastructure to make biking in Chicago safer.

According to the Active Transportation Alliance, the ride unofficially departed from Queens Landing – on DuSable Lake Shore Drive directly east of Buckingham Fountain, and headed north for an official ride starting point at Dickens Greenway Plaza – on Dickens Drive at Lincoln Park West near the Lincoln Park Zoo. Dickens Drive between Lincoln Park West and Stockton Drive was recently closed to vehicular traffic, but is open for bicyclists.

The ride then proceeded silently along an 11-mile route through the city's North and Northwest sides – with stops at sites where cyclists were struck and killed or injured by vehicles. They included:

The Ghost Bike of Tyler Fabeck

The Ghost Bike of Kevin Clark the same intersection

The Ghost Bike of Ron Mendoza, 43, a bike rider who was struck by a driver at Wrightwood Avenue and Pulaski Road on June 5 of last year, and died of his injuries two days later.

The Ghost Bike of Joshua Anleu

The Ghost Bike of Ernesto Vargas

The Ghost Bike of Carla Aiello

The Ghost Bike of Nick Parlingayan

A post-ride gathering at Sleeping Village, 3734 W. Belmont Ave., was set to honor other Chicagoans who have been struck and killed while riding their bikes – including George Christensen. As Streetsblog Chicago editor John Greenfield wrote, Christensen – who was known for his cycling trips all over the world – was struck and killed by a semi-trailer truck in Ridgeway, South Carolina, on Monday, April 22.

The Active Transportation Alliance reported an average of five to six bicyclists were killed in Chicago every year between 2012 and 2023. But nine were killed in 2020, 10 in 2021, and eight in 2022, the organization said.