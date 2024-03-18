Chicago mom wants justice, stronger safety measures after her teen son was killed riding his bike

Mom urges traffic safety after son is hit and killed on bike in Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A Northwest Side mother is fighting to bring to trial the driver who hit and killed her teenage son while the boy was riding his bike.

She is also working to make the roads safer for bicyclists.

A ghost bike has been set up at the corner of Long and Waveland avenues in the Portage Park neighborhood, where Joshua Anleu was struck and killed on his bike back on Oct. 4 of last year.

His mother, Karen Buednia, wants her son to be remembered as more than just the victim of a tragic accident. She said he was also a loving teen who had big dreams of becoming a clothing designer.

But his life was cut short in a crash – something Buendia said happens way too often on Long Avenue.

Karen Buendia

"It's either I stay quiet or speak up," said Buendia. "There is no other choice."

Buendia said her pleas for justice have gone unheard.

"If nothing's going to happen that technically making you feel like you can just, as a driver, you can strike someone, - and nothing's going to happen," she said.

Anleu was 16 when he was fatally struck on his bike. He was just a few blocks from home at the time. Court records show the driver, Jennifer Kurz, was charged with driving while under the influence of a controlled substance.

"Technically, they only want to do a DUI or a ticket – you know, transit ticket – that's all. We have the witness. We have the video. We have blood tests that came out from her," said Buendia. "I don't know, what else do they need?"

Nearly six months after the crash that took her son's life, Buendia was on the front for video and witnesses that could further shed light into what happened.

"He stopped, or he didn't stop. She stopped, or she didn't stop," said Buendia. "She killed my son - and that's the fact."

Buendia wants stricter measures to prevent another tragedy in the area.

"Today, it was my son," she said. "Tomorrow, it can be another family."

Just four months after Anleu's death, and steps away on Long Avenue, another teen bicyclist was struck by another driver. This happened near Grace Street, and the 18-year-old bicyclist was left in critical condition after being hit by the Jeep Wrangler.

Ald. Ruth Cruz (30th) is now working to make the area safer.

"Speed bumps will be one. Resurfacing along Long between Waveland and Belmont," Cruz said, "and also it's called post and paint – it's painting on the street with flexible bollards to narrow the street."

Those projects are scheduled to happen by the summer, Cruz said.

For Buendia, the community can take action now.

"You need to think that you are driving a deadly weapon. You can kill anyone - anyone So you need to be careful. You need to watch. You need to be more responsible," said Buendia. "She didn't just kill my son - she killed my whole family, his little brother, his friends."

CBS 2 was in Traffic Court on the case Monday afternoon. Parties asked for more time to review additional evidence.

CBS 2 also reached out to the defendant in the case, and was waiting to hear back as of Monday night.