22-year-old bicyclist killed in hit-and-run crash in Old Irving Park
CHICAGO (CBS)-- Police are searching for the hit-and-run driver who killed a 22-year-old cyclist in Old Irving Park Wednesday night.
According to police, the man was biking around 9:20 p.m. in the 3800 block of North Milwaukee Avenue when he was hit by a car.
The man was taken to Illinois Masonic Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.
The Medical Examiner identified the man as 22-year-old Nick Parlingayan.
Police are now searching for a 2020 to 2022 black Nissan Versa. Police said it should have damage to the front passenger side bumper and headlights.
Contact police with information.
