Watch CBS News

22-year-old bicyclist killed in hit-and-run crash in Old Irving Park

By Mugo Odigwe

/ CBS Chicago

23-year-old bicyclist killed in hit-and-run crash in Old Irving Park 01:15

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Police are searching for the hit-and-run driver who killed a 22-year-old cyclist in Old Irving Park Wednesday night. 

According to police, the man was biking around 9:20 p.m. in the 3800 block of North Milwaukee Avenue when he was hit by a car. 

The man was taken to Illinois Masonic Hospital where he was later pronounced dead. 

The Medical Examiner identified the man as 22-year-old Nick Parlingayan. 

snapshot-2022-05-05t052420-324.jpg

Police are now searching for a 2020 to 2022 black Nissan Versa. Police said it should have damage to the front passenger side bumper and headlights. 

Contact police with information. 

Mugo Odigwe
mugoodigwe-new.jpg

Mugo Odigwe joined CBS2 Chicago as a general assignment reporter in February 2019.

First published on May 5, 2022 / 5:27 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.