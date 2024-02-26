Search on for Jeep that hit bicyclist, took off on Chicago's Northwest Side

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A search was under way Monday night for a driver who hit and seriously injured a teenage bicyclist.

It happened in Portage Park on the city's Northwest Side, and people said the site where the hit-and-run happened is a dangerous spot for cyclists.

Police late Monday were searching for a black Jeep Wrangler, which they say is responsible for hitting an 18-year-old bicyclist this past Friday afternoon in the 38000 block of North Long Avenue – near Grace Street.

Chicago Police

The bicyclist was left in critical condition.

Video of the incident was captured by neighbors in the area and sent to the office of Ald. Ruth Cruz (30th) as a plea to enact safety measures along the busy street.

"Because of how fast this driver was coming from blocks, right behind the cyclist - you know, what was the intention?" Cruz said. "I'm not sure, but it was reckless and aggressive driving."

Residents said cars traveling in the area often ignore stop signs – and sometimes are driven at high speeds. Ald. Cruz said she got the Chicago Department of Transportation to install speed bumps back in November – when a 16-year-old bicyclist was killed along the same avenue.

"They should be coming this year," Cruz said. "But more than that, I reached out this morning also to CDOT and the [Department of Streets and Sanitation] to meet at that location to analyze more than just speed bumps, and look into the different options to prevent to implement traffic calming measures - whether they are speed bumps, whether is called bump outs, or also protected bike lanes."

Christina Whitehouse, founder of Bike Lane rising, said such measures on Long Avenue are long overdue.

"We know that the city is aware that this is a problem location. We know that the state is aware that this is a problem location - and nobody is doing anything about it," she said. "The reality is bicyclists are going to continue to lose their lives; pedestrians are going to continue to lose their lives, if we allow this driving."

Neighbors said they saw the driver of the Jeep stop at the scene, but they said the person left shortly after the victim was taken away by ambulance.

Police showed up after that had happened, neighbors said.

Police said officers arrived around 25 minutes after the crash. As of Monday night, there was no one in custody.