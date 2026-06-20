String of restaurant, store burglaries on Chicago's North Side, Loop prompts police warning

A string of burglaries reported at restaurants and stores across the city has prompted a warning from Chicago police.

Chicago police said during at least five incidents, a group enters the businesses by removing sealant molding to extract window panes and glass door insers. Police said the group then takes preperty, inclduing cash registers, alchohol bottles and tobacco products.

Police said the incidents took place between June 5 and June 19 in the following locations within The Loop, Lakeview East and Uptown neighborhoods:

0-100 block of E. 9th Street on Friday, June 5 at 2:10 a.m.

300 block of E. Wacker Drive on Wednesday, June 10 at 12:36 a.m.

3900 block of N. Sheridan Road on Sunday, June 14 at 1:46 a.m.

1000 block of W. Lawrence Avenue on Sunday, June 14 at 2:19 a.m.

0-100 block of E. Harrison Street on Friday, June 19 at 12:00 a.m.

The suspects are described by police as two males and one female believed to be between the ages on 17 and 25 years old.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area Three detectives at 312-744-8263.