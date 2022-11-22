Chicago giving out $500 payments in new cash assistance program

CHICAGO (CBS) -- More than 4,000 Chicagoans will soon get a little extra cash in their pockets.

The city's Resiliency 2.0 Cash Assistance Program is taking applications.

Each of the 4,000 selected will get $500 cash payments.

The program aims at helping caregivers of adults, or households with adult children or other family members, who had difficulty accessing and qualifying for federal relief payments in 2020, including COVID-19 relief funds.

If you claimed adult dependents in 2019, apply at chicash.org.

Your household income must be at or below 300% of the federal poverty level:

2022 Federal Poverty Guidelines Chart (effective January 12, 2022)

# Persons in household 300% FPL 1 $40,770 2 $54,930 3 $69,090 4 $83,250 5 $97,410 6 $111,570 7 $125,730 8 $139,890

Add $4,720 for each person in household over 8 persons

The application closes on Dec. 9. Undocumented immigrants and domestic workers will have a separate application process that opens in late December.