Chicago rent prices dropped slightly in September

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A new report has found tenants in Chicago are seeing a bit of relief on rent prices.

According to the real estate company Redfin, the median rental price in Chicago in September was $2,389 per month, down about 2% over the past year.

It's welcome news for renters. Last summer, rents in Chicago increased by 17%.

Chicago rent is still higher than the national median, but much lower than New York and Los Angeles.

First published on October 16, 2023 / 2:59 PM

