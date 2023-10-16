Chicago rent prices dropped slightly in September
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A new report has found tenants in Chicago are seeing a bit of relief on rent prices.
According to the real estate company Redfin, the median rental price in Chicago in September was $2,389 per month, down about 2% over the past year.
It's welcome news for renters. Last summer, rents in Chicago increased by 17%.
Chicago rent is still higher than the national median, but much lower than New York and Los Angeles.
