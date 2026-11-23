Just a few weeks ago Chicagoans tried to push the Bean seven inches to the left, drawing a crowd of hundreds to Millennium Park. That inspired a group in the nation's capital to try a push of their own.

Over the weekend, crowds gathered to try to push the Washington Monument – also to the left.

Officially the goal was to make it line up a little better with the White House. In Chicago, the Bean push was an attempt to free the man who is allegedly trapped inside.

Surprising no one, the 100,000 ton marble and granite obelisk didn't budge, not even a teensy bit. But at least they had fun trying.