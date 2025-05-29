Chicago Public Schools teacher accused of sending explicit messages to 13-year-old

Chicago Public Schools teacher accused of sending explicit messages to student

Chicago Public Schools teacher accused of sending explicit messages to student

A Chicago Public Schools teacher was due in court Friday on charges that he sent sexually explicit messages to a student at his school.

According to court documents, Trevon Jackson, 27 — who teaches at Adlai E. Stevenson Elementary School at 8010 S. Kostner Ave., used the popular video game Roblox to message the 13-year-old. He sometimes did so over chat, court documents said.

Jackson has been out on bond since early May.

CBS News Chicago reached out to the Chicago Public Schools for a response, but had not heard back late Thursday.