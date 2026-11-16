Chicago Public Schools spent nearly $100M on extra pay in 2025, Office of Inspector General reports finds

Chicago Public Schools has spent millions of dollars on soaring extra pay after the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a watchdog report.

The Chicago Board of Education's Inspector General's Office released the report Monday morning, which shows the district spending hundreds of millions of dollars on extra pay, including extended days, overtime and stipends.

According to the report, in 2021 the district spent just $20 million on extra pay; one year later, in 2022, it spent $115 million. The amount climbed after that, to $130 million spent in 2023 and $150 million spent in 2024, before dropping to $97 million spent in 2025.

That's still an 83% increase from the last pre-COVID year, the report says.

The district said it is implementing some of the office's key recommendations in the wake of the report, including a cap on one form of extra pay, though CPS is still evaluating whether to implement the report's recommendations on overtime pay.

The report found the increase is because the board did not listen to recommendations to implement guardrails on extra pay, like monitoring pay by schools, departments and individuals and establishing cutoffs that would trigger extra scrutiny. A 2022 review on extra pay warned extra pay spending might continue to rise unchecked without such guardrails, especially with the available federal COVID relief funding.

The report found that in 2025, CPS spent $42.6 million on extended day pay, $36.6 million on overtime pay and $17.8 million on stipend pay. The OIG said the "unusually large amounts" of extra pay raised several serious concerns, including worries that too many hours worked will lead to lower productivity, low morale, burnout, high absenteeism and high turnover. The report also warns the spending can indicate favoritism in assigning extra pay, or show hiring needs have not been assessed realistically.

The report found some employees were paid for overtime hours that indicate unhealthy work environments. One custodian punched in and out of work for 77 days in a row, including weekends, in the fall, the report said. Another was paid for nearly 98 hours of overtime worked in a two-week period in the winter. A third was paid nearly 100 hours of overtime for working all 14 days in a pay period with no days off.

The report noted other large school districts already have stronger extra pay limits in place. The Los Angeles Unified School District's overtime policy caps employees' overtime at 528 hours per school year, and they are not allowed to work more than 44 overtime hours without extra approval in "extreme emergencies." The OIG noted the Houston Independent School District and New York City Schools cap overtime pay to 5% of the employees' total annual pay each fiscal year, and both have supervisors or written procedures to ensure the cap isn't exceeded or is exceeded only in extraordinary circumstances.

The report notes that with COVID relief funding no longer available and the district facing a budget gap of more than $730 million, "controlling and reducing Extra Pay spending is crucial."

CPS said it has since imposed a limit on extended day pay and more monitoring protocols. Outlines 10 recommendations from the Inspector General to address the issue and notes CPS has not yet implemented or fully responded to all of them, with other new guidelines on overtime pay still under review.