Chicago Public Schools reverse some job cuts, but budget anxiety persists

The Chicago Public Schools are back in the swing of things, with hundreds of laid-off educators back in the classroom.

The Chicago Tribune reported that more than 300 of 700 employees previously cut have been rehired, as district leaders continue to scramble to close a massive, multimillion-dollar budget gap.

The latest update on the CPS budget situation came at a virtual meeting the Trib attended Tuesday night. It was the second public debate from district officials, who were disappointed when the Chicago school board passed a majorly tweaked version of the budget about four weeks ago.

Last month, the Chicago Board of Education approved a $10 billion budget, which relies on $150 million in state funding coming from Springfield.

But Illinois lawmakers have not approved that $150 million, and earlier this month, district leaders warned the Chicago Board of Education that it will be a "disaster" if Springfield does not cough it up to balance the CPS budget.

CBS News Chicago's Jermont Terry helped ring in the start of class at Poe Classical Elementary School in the Pullman neighborhood on Monday, and Darius Johnson was also live at the school. CBS News Chicago's cameras captured all the excitement and jitters of the first day of school.

The focus for everyone on Monday was to welcome and nurture children. But the unstable CPS budget has been in the back of many adults' minds all along.

The Chicago Teachers Union fought hard against planned job cuts, rallying ahead of the school board's budget vote a few weeks ago.

The news Tuesday night that district leaders reversed some layoffs is a CTU win.

But the big question remains whether the union's pressure tactics to get that $150 million for CPS from the State of Illinois pan out.

"It's a hard thing to do if it's not done within the context of the budget, because we have to find dollars that may or may not exist from somewhere, and so that's why we need it plan," Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker said the day teachers returned to the classroom.

The plan Pritzker is waiting on is supposed to come from Illinois House Speaker Emanuel "Chris" Welch (D-Westchester), who said he is committed to bringing a budget vote in front of lawmakers in this fall's veto session.

CPS chief executive officer Dr. Macquline King is not wasting time. She recently met legislators and shared an update.

"I stressed that if we do not receive this additional state funding or another source of revenue, CPS could be looking at disruptive mid-year cuts to our classrooms," King said.

King previously brought up concerns about making the first payroll of the school year because of budget uncertainty. District officials said they have figured out that puzzle piece for now.