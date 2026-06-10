Chicago Public Schools CEO Dr. Macquline King to be grilled by GOP lawmakers on Capitol Hill

Republican lawmakers on Wednesday were set to grill the Chicago Public Schools Chief Executive Officer Dr. Macquline King.

The hearing is a couple of months in the making, starting with an invitation for King to appear before the U.S. House Committee on Education and Workforce. King respectfully declined the offer to testify, multiple times.

Members of the committee got tired of the rejections. Now through a subpoena, the committee is legally forcing King to appear in front of its members for a hearing titled, "Breaking Trust: Attacks on Parental Rights, Inappropriate Content, and Legal Abuses in America's Schools."

The Chicago Teachers Union expects King will be questioned about CPS' practices surrounding racial equity.

The U.S. Department of Education began investigating allegations of CPS discrimination in April 2025. The district's Black Student Success Plan will likely be under scrutiny at the hearing, which commences at 9:15 a.m. Central time.

The Trump administration already pulled funding from CPS because of that initiative, and supporters worry money could be cut from other programs too.

The CTU also anticipates that Republican lawmakers will also ask King about LGBTQ+ protections for CPS students.

Parents, kids, and teachers will be in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday to support CPS policies and King. CBS News Chicago was present on Tuesday as a group of them boarded a bus headed east.

They called the hearing "an attack on Chicago values."

"Equity is often misunderstood," Chicago Teachers Union member Chanise Stephens said Tuesday. Equity is not about giving everyone the same as others or more than others. It's about recognizing that different students face different barriers, and ensuring barriers do not determine their future."

Chicago's programs and policies are not the only ones being questioned on Capitol Hill Wednesday morning. The CEO of the San Francisco Unified School District, as well as the head of the district in Ashburn, Virginia, will also each be in the hot seat.