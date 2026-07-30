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Chicago Public Schools budget vote scheduled for Thursday

By
Lauren Victory
Lauren Victory
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Lauren joined CBS News Chicago in May 2016 and is a graduate of the Medill School of Journalism at Northwestern University.
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Lauren Victory

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The Chicago Board of Education is gearing up to vote on a budget plan worth almost $10 billion.

Chicago Public Schools CEO Dr. Macquline King sent a letter home to parents outlining the stakes of Thursday's vote. 

She says the budget must pass to avoid a shutdown.

Dr. King went on to explain that CPS won't be able to make the first round of payroll without an approved budget. The district can't access short-term financing without a finalized spending plan.

CPS needs a loan because funds expected from Cook County property tax collections are delayed.

This budget uses layoffs, some salary freezes, and more to fill a $732 million hole.

A few key components of the $9.96 billion spending plan on the table include cuts to more than 1,600 positions, including over 700 teachers, and increases student-teacher ratios by 1 child

The budget also adds a thousand special education staff members, keeps individual school budgets flat, and includes $143 million in raises.

The Chicago Teachers Union wants the school board to scrap any cuts and start the year fully staffed.

The clock is ticking, and union members want the state government to intervene by holding a special session.

CTU says Illinois owes CPS $2 billion. They will hold a press conference at 9:15 a.m. ahead of the 2 p.m. budget vote. 

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