CPS admissions test platform for selective enrollment schools crashes during exams

By Todd Feurer

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- It was a stressful day for thousands of Chicago Public Schools students.

CPS had to postpone a high-stakes test after the testing platform crashed during the exams.

The exam is used to determine which students will secure a seat in one of the district's selective enrollment schools.

District leaders addressed the glitch, saying "CPS leadership is working with our vendor to ensure their technical issues are resolved, and to provide alternative testing dates for students who were impacted by the vendor's technical issues."

At this point, this weekend's exams for non-CPS students are not affected.

First published on October 11, 2023 / 5:04 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

