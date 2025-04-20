Watch CBS News
Chicago Public Library no longer issuing e-cards starting in May

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

There are some big changes coming to the Chicago Public Library.

Starting May 1, the library will no longer issue e-cards. Some users will still have access until the beginning of August, but they will need a full-access library card or a temporary card afterwards.

Anyone with an e-card can upgrade it at any branch. The library says it's to prioritize people who live in Chicago, but it is removing expiration dates for full-access library cards.

Digital borrowing limits are also changing. This includes:

  • Ten overdrive checkouts (before 15)
  • Five overdrive holds (before 12)
  • Five hoopla checkouts per month (before eight)

The library says, unlike physical books, libraries need to repeatedly re-purchase digital materials licenses, but those licenses are costly.

According to a regional library system connecting the northern and west-central parts of Illinois, e-books can cost libraries up to six times more than consumers.

