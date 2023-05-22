Watch CBS News
Local News

Chicago Public League championship takes place at Guaranteed Rate Field

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

Chicago Public League championship takes place at Guaranteed Rate Field
Chicago Public League championship takes place at Guaranteed Rate Field 00:24

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Dozens of high school varsity baseball players will take the field on Monday for this year's Chicago Public League Athletics championship.

Walter Payton College Prep will play Kenwood Academy at Guaranteed Rate Field Monday afternoon. The game traditionally alternates between the Chicago Cubs and the Chicago White Sox's stadiums.

Attendance is free to public. The first pitch will be thrown at 1:00 p.m. Gates open at noon. 

CBS Chicago Team
wbbm-cbs2-chicago-logo.jpg

The CBS Chicago team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSChicago.com.

First published on May 22, 2023 / 11:23 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.