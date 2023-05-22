Chicago Public League championship takes place at Guaranteed Rate Field
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Dozens of high school varsity baseball players will take the field on Monday for this year's Chicago Public League Athletics championship.
Walter Payton College Prep will play Kenwood Academy at Guaranteed Rate Field Monday afternoon. The game traditionally alternates between the Chicago Cubs and the Chicago White Sox's stadiums.
Attendance is free to public. The first pitch will be thrown at 1:00 p.m. Gates open at noon.
