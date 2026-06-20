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Chicago Pride Fest 2026 this weekend in Northalsted

By
Elyssa Kaufman
Elyssa Kaufman
Digital Producer, CBS Chicago
Elyssa Kaufman is an Emmy-winning digital news producer at CBS News Chicago. She covers breaking news CBSChicago.com.
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Elyssa Kaufman

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Chicago Pride Fest will take over the Northalsted neighborhood this weekend. 

The two-day street festival will celebrate LGBTQ+ life, culture, and community in the 800 block of West Waveland Avenue. The festival runs on Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Performances will take place on three stages, including drag shows all weekend. 

Some of the headlining acts include 2026 Grammy winner Durand Bernarr followed by G Flip, icon Willa Ford, and Brit Award and two-time Grammy nominee MNEK.

 Among the festivities the Proud Pet Parade on Sunday at noon on the North Stage hosted by the popular Miss Foozie. 

 The Center on Halsted will host a lively and welcoming Senior Space for ages 55 and up. 

Chicago's Pride Parade will take place on Sunday, June 28. 

You can find a full lineup of festivities on the Chicago Pride Fest website

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