Chicago crews able to fill more potholes due to warmer weather

CHICAGO (CBS) – Thanks to the warmer weather, the commute for motorists should be getting a little smoother.

Chicago crews have been able to patch more potholes.

In fact, since the start of the year, workers have already filled more than 143,000 holes, and the Department of Transportation wants to patch even more. Up to 25 separate crews work seven days a week to fill thousands of potholes per day, the city said in a news release.

The city said February was a particularly productive month as CDOT filed more than 93,000 potholes, a 63% increase compared to February of 2023 and 100% increase from February of 2022.

"Make those 311 calls," said Ald. David Moore (17th). "We can't see every pothole throughout this city of Chicago, and trust me when you call 311, CDOT is getting out there. They are doing the job."

There are also fewer potholes because of the mild weather. With fewer freeze-thaw cycles, the pavement is more likely to stay intact.

The public is encouraged to call 311 to help identify street and alley locations in need of attention of pothole patching crews. They can also use the website 311.chicago.gov, the CHI311 mobile app or just simply calling 311.