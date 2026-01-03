Chicago police mourning loss of Deputy Chief William Betancourt

The Chicago Police Department is mourning the loss of Deputy Chief William Betancourt.

CPD Superintendent Larry Snelling announced Betancourt had passed away after a "medical emergency" early Saturday morning. Snelling confirmed Betancourt was off-duty.

He served as the commander for the 10th District and had been with the department for decades.

Snelling released the following statement in a letter obtained by CBS News Chicago:

"Deputy Chief Betancourt dedicated his career to serving our city and serving others. No matter what his assignment was, from Police Officer to Deputy Chief, he left it better than he found it. He embodied what it meant to be a public servant and a great leader. He will be deeply missed."

Sources told CBS News that Betancourt may have suffered a heart attack.

Video shows a police procession Saturday morning to the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office.

This is a developing story. CBS News Chicago will continue to provide updates.