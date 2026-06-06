Chicago police warn of string of work van burglaries
Chicago police are looking for a group that broke into at least 10 work vans across the city this week.
Police said three to four young men targeted vans in the East Garfield Park, West Loop, Near West Side, Loop, and Bridgeport neighborhoods.
The group is accused of damaging work and cargo vans parked on streets and in a non-residential parking garage, and then stealing construction equipment from the vehicles.
Six of the burglaries happened in a span of less than four hours on Monday. The other four happened in about an hour on Friday in Bridgeport.
The suspects got away in a white Acura SUV with stolen license plates. Police believe the thieves are between 16 and 19 years old, and have only vague descriptions of the suspects.
Dates and locations:
- 3000 block of W. Carroll Ave on June 1 at 7:22 a.m. (East Garfield Park)
- 800 block of W. Lake St on June 1 at 7:50 a.m. (West Loop)
- 600 block of W. Warren Ave on June 1 at 7:59 a.m. (West Loop)
- 200 block of S. Ashland Ave on June 1 at 8:45 a.m. (Near West Side)
- 700 block of S. Wabash Ave on June 1 at 9:30 a.m. (Loop)
- 500 block of S. Wells St on June 1 from 8:00 a.m. till 11:00 a.m. (Loop)
- 3800 block of S. Lowe Av. on June 5 at 6:58 a.m. (Bridgeport)
- Two incidents on the 3000 block of S. Canal St. on June 5 at 7:15 a.m. (Bridgeport)
- 2900 block of S. Canal St. on June 5 from 7:30 a.m. to 8:00 a.m. (Bridgeport)