Chicago police warning residents of 3 armed robberies in Chinatown
CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago police are warning Chinatown residents to be on alert after three armed robberies last weekend.
The robberies happened on Sunday, Aug. 11, one around 1:30 a.m. and two more just before midnight.
Police say in these incidents, one to three offenders armed with handguns approached victims on the street and announced a robbery. The offenders took the victim's personal property and cash before fleeing the scene in a Silver Kia Sportage with Texas Dealer Plate TCV5044.
Incident locations and times:
- 2300 block of South Wentworth Avenue at 1:25 a.m.
- 2200 block of South Wentworth Avenue at 11:53 p.m.
- 300 block of West 23rd Street at 11:56 p.m.
The robbers were described as Black men. One of them was between 30 and 35 years old, 6 feet 1 inch, and wearing a black baseball cap and ski mask.
Police are advising the public:
- Always be aware of your surroundings.
- Immediately report suspicious activity.
- If you are confronted by an assailant remain calm.
- Remember any unique physical characteristics (scars, limp, acne, teeth, etc.)
- Never pursue a fleeing assailant, provide the information to the police.
- If video surveillance is available, save and make a copy of the incident for investigating detectives.
- If approached by a witness to the incident, request their contact information.
- Immediately dial 9-1-1 and remain on the scene when possible.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Bureau of Detectives – Area 1 at 312-747-8384.