Chicago police warning residents of 3 armed robberies in Chinatown

CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago police are warning Chinatown residents to be on alert after three armed robberies last weekend.

The robberies happened on Sunday, Aug. 11, one around 1:30 a.m. and two more just before midnight.

Police say in these incidents, one to three offenders armed with handguns approached victims on the street and announced a robbery. The offenders took the victim's personal property and cash before fleeing the scene in a Silver Kia Sportage with Texas Dealer Plate TCV5044.

Incident locations and times:

2300 block of South Wentworth Avenue at 1:25 a.m.

2200 block of South Wentworth Avenue at 11:53 p.m.

300 block of West 23rd Street at 11:56 p.m.

The robbers were described as Black men. One of them was between 30 and 35 years old, 6 feet 1 inch, and wearing a black baseball cap and ski mask.

Police are advising the public:

Always be aware of your surroundings.

Immediately report suspicious activity.

If you are confronted by an assailant remain calm.

Remember any unique physical characteristics (scars, limp, acne, teeth, etc.)

Never pursue a fleeing assailant, provide the information to the police.

If video surveillance is available, save and make a copy of the incident for investigating detectives.

If approached by a witness to the incident, request their contact information.

Immediately dial 9-1-1 and remain on the scene when possible.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Bureau of Detectives – Area 1 at 312-747-8384.