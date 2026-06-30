Chicago police warn of attempted child luring incident in Portage Park
Chicago police are warning residents on the Northwest Side about an attempted child luring incident that occurred on Tuesday morning.
It happened around 8:45 a.m. in the 4100 block of North Central Avenue in the Portage Park neighborhood.
Police said that a 13-year-old girl was walking southeast through Portage Park from the corner of Berteau and Central Avenues. Police said the girl saw a man with a gray or black dog walking northeast through the park, who attempted to lure the girl after getting her attention.
The girl went into a nearby building and alerted park officials. The man left the scene in an unknown direction, police said.
The suspect was described as a white man between 50 and 60 years of age, 5-foot-8 in height, with a gray goatee, and at the time was wearing a tan/brown T-shirt and shorts.
Anyone with information about the suspect or the incident is asked to contact Area 5 detectives at 312-746-6554 or submit an anonymous tip at CPDTIP.com, using reference number JK314535.