Chicago police vehicle crashes into CTA bus in West Town
A Chicago police vehicle crashed into a CTA bus in West Town overnight.
Around 12:15 a.m., police said the officers were driving southbound in the 800 block of North Hoyne Avenue when they hit a bus driving westbound on Chicago.
Police said a woman on the bus suffered minor injuries.
The officers were taken to a local hospital for observation.
CBS News Chicago reached out to police for more details on the circumstances surrounding the crash.