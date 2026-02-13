Watch CBS News
Chicago police vehicle crashes into CTA bus in West Town

By
Elyssa Kaufman
Elyssa Kaufman
A Chicago police vehicle crashed into a CTA bus in West Town overnight. 

Around 12:15 a.m., police said the officers were driving southbound in the 800 block of North Hoyne Avenue when they hit a bus driving westbound on Chicago. 

Police said a woman on the bus suffered minor injuries.

The officers were taken to a local hospital for observation. 

CBS News Chicago reached out to police for more details on the circumstances surrounding the crash. 

